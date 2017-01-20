Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

74-Year-Old Grandma Rocks NYSC Outfit…Lol (See Photos)

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

We don’t know how true is the story but according to the information shared by Alibi Television, Mama Kazeem is serving Nigeria at 74yrs of age. Below is what Alibi shared… ‘Never too late to add value to yourself. Mama Kazeem now serving at the 74’ *Lol* This is not possible sha..

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 74-Year-Old Grandma Rocks NYSC Outfit…Lol (See Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.