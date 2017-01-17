Pages Navigation Menu

77-year-old community leader assasinated in Delta

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A seventy seven year old leader of Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Pa. Sandy Omadeli has been assassinated less than two weeks to has birthday. Omadeli is to celebrate his birthday on Feb. 1. The deceased, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP was murdered at about 5am on Tuesday Morning by […]

