7,993 families to get social intervention stipends in Osun

The Osun Government on Friday said 7,993 households from the state would receive N5,000 monthly stipend of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme of the Federal Government, as the payment commences in the state. Mrs Adeola Oyebamiji, the Head of the State CCT Office in the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, made this known to newsmen in Osogbo. AAccording to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN Oyebanji said the federal government had commenced the roll out of cash and the first batch of beneficiaries were drawn from Ife North and Ila Local Government areas.

