$8.4m Fraud: Ajudua Challenges EFCC’s Powers To Try Him

Alleged fraud kingpin, Fred Ajudua, who is being tried for allegedly defrauding former Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiy of $8.4m yesterday challenged the power of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to prosecute him.

Ajudua is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 28 count charge of allegedly collecting various sums of money from Bamaiyi while the duo were in custody at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos under false pretense.

According to the EFCC, the defendant and his accomplices had approached Gen. Bamaiyi, who was facing trial for the attempted murder of Alex Ibru, the late Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, and convinced him they could secure his freedom.

It will be recalled that Ajudua’s co-defendant, Oluronke Rosulu who had opted for separate trial was last year sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Lawal-Akapo.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, Ajudua, through his lawyer, Norrison Quakers, SAN opposed EFCC’s effort to re-arraign him on an amended charge.

Quakers told the court that under the administration of criminal justice law, the EFCC has no powers to prosecute his client.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

