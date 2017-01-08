Pages Navigation Menu

$8.4m Fraud: Ajudua Challenges EFCC’s Powers To Try Him

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Alleged fraud kingpin, Fred Ajudua, who is being tried for allegedly defrauding former Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiy of $8.4m yesterday challenged the power of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to prosecute him.

Ajudua is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 28 count charge of allegedly collecting various sums of money from  Bamaiyi while the duo were in custody at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos under false pretense.

According to the EFCC, the defendant and his accomplices had approached Gen. Bamaiyi, who was facing trial for the attempted murder of Alex Ibru, the late Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, and convinced him they could secure his freedom.

It will be recalled that Ajudua’s co-defendant, Oluronke Rosulu who had opted for separate trial was last year sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Justice Lawal-Akapo.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, Ajudua, through his lawyer, Norrison Quakers, SAN  opposed EFCC’s effort to re-arraign him on an amended charge.

Quakers told the court that under the administration of criminal justice law, the EFCC has no powers to prosecute his client.

