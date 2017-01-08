8 Dead As Multiple Explosions Hit Maiduguri | Army Captain, 4 Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Attack

No less than 8 persons have been killed with scores injured when multiple explosions hit Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Sunday night, local source said.

The attacks were also confirmed by the Nigerian Police.

A source who witnessed the incident said that the first explosion happened at Muna garage area when a female bomber blew up herself while two other suspected insurgents with two AK47 attacked CJTF check point.

However, the civilian JTF successfully killed the attackers.

“We killed the two attackers with AK47 raffles and female bombers killed self,” the source said.

It was also gathered that another two bombers besieged Kalleri ward and knocked at people’s doors to detonate their IEDs, killing at least five people.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Alhaji Mala, a resident said: ” we lost three people in Kalleri last night to the bombers; they would knocked on the our doors when we open, they quickly grabbed people and detonated IEDs”

The PPRO Borno Command DSP Victor Isuku confirmed the attacks.

“Preliminary info available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is on the outskirt of town. Details will follow soonest please.” DSP Victor wrote on a group Whatapps with newsmen.

Meanwhile, an Army captain and four soldiers were killed on Saturday evening in an evening attack launched by suspected Boko Haram militants on 27 Taskforce Brigade of the Nigeria Army in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

A military source said, “Some of the soldiers have spent over 20 years in active service and the captain was posted recently to the Brigade before the terrorists struck and killed them.”

According to the military source, the casualty on the side of Boko Haram could not be ascertained because most of them fled with bullet wounds and many copses were seen scattered in the bush.

Lending voice on the incident, the Brigade Spokesman, Lt. George Okupe, said there was indeed an attack, except that he could not confirm the casualty figure as personnel were currently on the trail of the militants and details were not available.

“I cannot confirm whether the captain and the five soldiers were killed, but I know that some of the soldiers are MIA (Missing In Action),” he said.

