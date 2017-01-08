8 Die in Separate Suicide Bomb Attacks in Borno

The Borno Police Command on Monday said eight people have died in three separate suicide attacks in Maiduguri on Sunday night. The police said five suicide bombers, a Civilian JTF and two others died in the separate attacks at Garki Muna village and Kaleri area of Gwange. A statement by the command’s spokesman, Victor Esuku said three male […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

