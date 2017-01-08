Pages Navigation Menu

8 Die in Separate Suicide Bomb Attacks in Borno

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Borno Police Command on Monday said eight people have died in three separate suicide attacks in Maiduguri on Sunday night. The police said five suicide bombers, a Civilian JTF and two others died in the separate attacks at Garki Muna village and Kaleri area of Gwange. A statement by the command’s spokesman, Victor Esuku said three male […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

