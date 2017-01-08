8 Indonesians deported from Singapore over IS images

Eight Indonesians are under investigation by Indonesian anti-terrorism officials after they were barred from entering Singapore over possession of Islamic State (IS) images, the report said on Thursday. The Indonesians, ranging between ages 16 to 37 years, were arrested on Wednesday by Singapore customs authorities. They were arrested after the officials found the images in…

The post 8 Indonesians deported from Singapore over IS images appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

