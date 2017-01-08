8-yr-old girl dies playing with hunter’s gun – Vanguard
Akure—AN eight-year-old primary school pupil (names withheld) has been shot dead by her 11-year-old friend (names withheld) while they were fiddling with the latter's father's hunting rifle in Ondo town, Ondo State. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
