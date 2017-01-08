Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

8-yr-old girl dies playing with hunter’s gun – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
8-yr-old girl dies playing with hunter's gun
Vanguard
Akure—AN eight-year-old primary school pupil (names withheld) has been shot dead by her 11-year-old friend (names withheld) while they were fiddling with the latter's father's hunting rifle in Ondo town, Ondo State. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
11-year-old boy kills friend with father's gun in OndoDaily Post Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.