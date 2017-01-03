Pages Navigation Menu

800 Nigerian soldiers for peacekeeping operations

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday said Nigeria would deploy 800 soldiers  to the United Nations  Mission (UNAMID) in Dafur. Buratai made the disclosure at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre during the graduation of 755 soldiers and 45 officers that participated in the pre-deployment training in Jaji, Kaduna State. The army chief, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj.

