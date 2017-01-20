800,000 expected at Trump’s inauguration against Obama’s 2m

No fewer than 800,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the U.S. on Friday. The number is less than the all-time record attendance during President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 as the 44th president. Trump had encouraged his supporters to set an “all time record” for…

The post 800,000 expected at Trump’s inauguration against Obama’s 2m appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

