81-year-old Man Appeals For Upward Review Of Pension

Mr Yellowe Daobu, 81, has appealed to the Federal Government to review pension upward in line with the current economic realities in the country.

Daobu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Monday that pension should be reviewed upward along salaries and wages of workers.

According to him, the current inflation ravaging the country has made nonsense of the pension paid to retirees.

Daobu who served in several foreign offices said the standard of living in the nation had fallen while cost of living remained high.

According to Daobu, he could no longer buy some basic things and medications he needed to stay healthy and comfortable as before.

The pensioner said the upward review of pension was not only imperative, but noted that the prompt payment of pension was equally important.

He said that the December 2016 pension was paid on Jan. 20, 2017 and appealed to the Federal Government to ensure prompt payment to pensioners.

He said the ongoing pension verification being conducted by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directional (PTAD) was better organised than the previous ones. (NAN)

