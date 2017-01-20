82% of Nigerians positive about country’s economy in 2017 – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
82% of Nigerians positive about country's economy in 2017
BusinessDay
Eighty-two per cent of Nigerians have said they expect Nigeria's economy to be better in 2017 than it was in the previous year, according to data from a recent survey conducted by NOIPolls, a foremost polling services firm headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria.
