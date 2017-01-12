8,482 Beggars Arrested In Kano State

At least 8,482 Beggars have been arrested for allegedly violating the law banning street begging along the major streets of the state capital in 2016, an official said on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

The beggars were arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board, PM News reports.

Speaking on the development, Malam Musa Tsangaya, the officer in charge of the Anti-begging Unit of the board in Kano, summarised that 1,685 of the figure were children, while 6,803 were adults.

He said: “Our men arrested 8,482 street beggars around Bata, France road, Nassarawa Hospital and Yankaba areas for violating the law banning street begging in Kano metropolis. “Out of the 8,482 beggars, 6,803 are adults (both male and female), while 1,685 are children who engaged in begging in places like traffic junctions and restaurants.”

Tsangaya further said that 3,263 of the arrested beggars hailed from Kano city, while 5,200 are from Bichi, Rano, Gezawa and Minjibir local government areas of the state.

He said the remaining 19 are from neighbouring Cameroon and Niger republics, among others.

Tsangaya said 34 of them had been charged to court, while 1,090 who were first-time offenders, were handed over to their relatives, and 25 were taken to their various states.

