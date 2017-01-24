Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

89 per cent Nigerian workers not on pension scheme – NBS

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The NBS explained that the trend is not surprising given the largely informal structure of the Nigerian labour force.

The post 89 per cent Nigerian workers not on pension scheme – NBS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.