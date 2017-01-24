89 per cent Nigerian workers not on pension scheme – NBS
The NBS explained that the trend is not surprising given the largely informal structure of the Nigerian labour force.
The post 89 per cent Nigerian workers not on pension scheme – NBS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG