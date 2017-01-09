Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: 9 Authors Make Etisalat Prize for Literature 2016 Longlist – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 5, 2017


Nigeria: 9 Authors Make Etisalat Prize for Literature 2016 Longlist
AllAfrica.com
Helon Habila, chair of the judging panel of the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature, has announced the 2016 longlist of nine books. The longlist is made up of entries from first-time authors whose books were published in the past 24 months. Etisalat
