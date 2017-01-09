9 Authors Make Etisalat Prize for Literature 2016 Longlist

Helon Habila, chair of the judging panel of the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature (), has announced the 2016 longlist of nine books. The longlist is made up of entries from first-time authors whose books were published in the past 24 months. The longlisted books are Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

