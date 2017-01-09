9 Authors make Etisalat Prize for Literature 2016
ETISALAT Prize for Literature is a pan-African prize that celebrates debut African writers of published book-length fiction LAGOS, Nigeria, January 4, 2017/ — HelonHabila, chair of the judging panel of the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature (https://Prize.Etisalat.com.ng), has announced the 2016 longlist of nine books. The longlist is made up of entries from first- time […]
The post 9 Authors make Etisalat Prize for Literature 2016 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG