Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A final word to the cabal in Kaduna, By Fani-Kayode – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TV360

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
A final word to the cabal in Kaduna, By Fani-Kayode
Vanguard
In reaction to the suggestion that the people of Southern Kaduna should defend themselves from mass murder and genocide given the fact that their state government has refused to protect them a political advisor to Governor Nasir El Rufai wrote the
Southern Kaduna Killings: A Word For Governor El-Rufai (1)360Nobs.com
Nigeria: Army Deploys Troops to Southern KadunaAllAfrica.com
Army deploys troops to halt Southern Kaduna killingsTV360
NAIJ.COM
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.