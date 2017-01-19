A Glance Back At How The White House Has Aged Some Past Presidents

It would seem that it’s rather tiring work running a country, because eight years spent in the White House usually leaves an outgoing president looking rather worse for wear.

Case in point is Barack Obama, who looked young and sprightly when inaugurated back in January of 2009.

How does a side-by-side comparison of what he looks like today pan out? Let’s just say there’s plenty more grey…

Sky News have actually done a little piece on some of those calling the White House home in modern times, so let’s take a look at how those ‘before and afters’ pan out:

2008

Now

2001

2009

1993

2001

‘Ol Bill aged alright – it’s almost like he enjoyed his time in the Oval Office.

I guess we’ll only see an ‘after’ on Trump in four years when he is unceremoniously booted out for failing to deliver on almost every promise, but at least we have this before photo:

Sorry not sorry.

[source:skynews]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

