A Glance Back At How The White House Has Aged Some Past Presidents

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Health, Politics

It would seem that it’s rather tiring work running a country, because eight years spent in the White House usually leaves an outgoing president looking rather worse for wear.

Case in point is Barack Obama, who looked young and sprightly when inaugurated back in January of 2009.

How does a side-by-side comparison of what he looks like today pan out? Let’s just say there’s plenty more grey…

agingpres2

Sky News have actually done a little piece on some of those calling the White House home in modern times, so let’s take a look at how those ‘before and afters’ pan out:

2008

agingpres4

Now

agingpres3

2001

agingpres9

2009

agingpres10

1993

agingpres11

2001

agingpres12

‘Ol Bill aged alright – it’s almost like he enjoyed his time in the Oval Office.

I guess we’ll only see an ‘after’ on Trump in four years when he is unceremoniously booted out for failing to deliver on almost every promise, but at least we have this before photo:

agingpres13

Sorry not sorry.

[source:skynews]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

