A Letter To Ondo Governor-elect, Akeredolu

As the Governor-Elect of Ondo State, preparing to take over the reign of power, here are some cardinal points of focus aimed at adding value to your leadership style, which I believe sir, would see you taking the great people of Ondo State to the desired destination. Your leadership should place the State on the following paths to ensure safe arrival at this destination.

1. THE PATH TO FREEDOM: As the Governor, it is expedient your leadership style provides a feedback mechanism that encourages citizen’s participation in governance and, I must affirm that it is the right step in the right direction. Governments all over the world have taken citizen sentiment and perception, opinion polls, etc as key elements to be considered in policy formulation and program development. With this initiative, your leadership style should give citizens the right to express themselves constructively; the right to live freely without any fear or prejudice; the right to learn, develop and share innovations; the right to relate and associate with Leadership. Doing this will in the longrun build the virtue of responsibility and accountability both from the Governor and the citizens, the citizens will be able to percieve themselves as critical stakeholders in the growth and development of Ondo State. The end result would be Ondo people being in a state of liberty to live good, qualitative and purposeful lives.

2. THE PATH TO EXCELLENCE: The various thematic blueprints of your administration (such as education) should be such that will encourage cognate skills development, which is the right path to entrench excellence. With this, the citizens from childhood to adulthood are provided with the right environment to learn new things, acquire competitively productive skills, and add value to themselves and the society. Education adds value, value breeds excellence, excellence attracts wealth. Through education, citizens are able to have easy access to information and, in this age of technological advancement, information is power. With knowledge, the Government is able to build a generation of people that are innovative, looking for better and more efficient ways of doing things. They are able to see work as opportunity to serve by taking ownership of responsibilities, and as a result, productivity is improved upon because there is full utilization of capacity.

3. THE PATH TO OPPORTUNITY: Your leadership style should see you as the Governor who’s administration is tirelessly working hard and smart at providing opportunities for the citizens to take up the challenge of making things work in the State. The world now is looking for ‘doers’ not ‘complainers’ and I percieve this should also be your quest as the Governor. Through citizens engagement and participation, you as the Governor will be providing the window of opportunities to engage the populace on policy issues, developmental challenges, infrastructure utilization and social wellbeing. Your administration should be able to provide the right platform that can entrench efficient service delivery and a reward system that is based on exceptional productivity. Your leadership style should gradually take from the citizenry the mindset of always wanting the government to do everything to doing something for the government. Your vision and blueprint should be clearly loaded with opportunities to contribute, such that the citizens will ask themselves: ‘what can I do for government to fastrack growth and development?’

4. THE PATH TO LEADERSHIP: Your vision and leadership style as the Governor, should make the people see and understand you as one who is on the rare journey of putting together the necessary resources that will help them, especially the young ones, to achieve their dreams. You should consciously put in place strategies that will help them experience freedom, build capacity and excellence, and see opportunities. From your inaugural speech, it should be clear to all that leadership is beyond a title, it is a call to action. If the citizens are able to understand this from your speech, you would record your first success as it will stir them up to work at achieving their individual and collective goals, thereby fulfilling their dreams. Through this, leaders are inevitably made, who are able to passionately come up with worthy visions for the next generations after them, hence it becomes a visible and impactful trend.

5. THE PATH TO DISTINCTION: As a State that is in the Region considered as the most elite, you are putting on the shoes that will place a very high demand on you to be at the fore of distinction among other Governors. You must not just be aware of the special ‘key’ Ondo State holds, your leadership style should be such that will use that ‘key’ to unlock the great potentials that will make the State distinct in its contribution to the wealth of the Region and Nation. I encourage you to choose to be a pace-setter that is always one step ahead. Encourage your citizens through your leadership style to be distinct by joining you to come up with fresh ideas, innovative and better ways of doing things. Other States should use Ondo as benchmark of distinction per excellence.

6. THE PATH TO THE FUTURE: As the Governor, your administration should give the opportunity to all stakeholders to join hands with you on your mission to actualize the vision you have for the State. This is the best way to position the State on the right path for the future generation. Success without a better successor is failure, hence let all the members of your team join hands with you and build the Ondo State of the people’s dream collectively. Your administration should encourage citizens as they go about their daily work, to think, live and lead beyond their generation and immediate environment. Let everyone have a clear vision of how they want things to be and look like tomorrow.

Wishing you all the very best sir, as your steer the wheels of Ondo State.

Efbunu is Analytics & Big Data Consultant

08032468343

