Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A Surprise Party, YouTube Cake and B-day Makeup Tutorial – Watch Vivian Okezie’s 21st Birthday Vlog on BN TV! – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
A Surprise Party, YouTube Cake and B-day Makeup Tutorial – Watch Vivian Okezie's 21st Birthday Vlog on BN TV!
Bella Naija
Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Vivian Okezie is out with a new vlog for her 21st birthday, her friends threw her a surprise birthday party! Don't you just love surprises? Vivian said;. HAPPY NEW YEAR LOVES! Hope you enjoy my GRWM (get ready with me) + …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.