A Timeline of Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s Relationship – Complex
|
Los Angeles Times
|
A Timeline of Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj's Relationship
Complex
Sad news came today when Nicki Minaj announced that her two-year relationship with Meek Mill is officially over. The pair had been one of hip-hop's most reliable couples, supporting each other through drama with exes, worldwide tours, unexpected house …
Nicki Minaj Drops Meek Mill, No Longer Has to Pay Allowance
Nicki Minaj Confirms Meek Mill Breakup: "I Am Single"
Nicki Minaj announces split from Meek Mill
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG