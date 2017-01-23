Aaron Rodgers’ signature Hail Mary fell flat at a horrible time as the Falcons pulverized the Packers

A potential score from the Packers to narrow the deficit ended up giving points to the Falcons.

The Green Bay Packers’ first half against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game couldn’t have gone any worse.

The Packers were unable to stop the Falcons’ red-hot offense whatsoever, conceding 325 yards and 24 points.

Even worse, even Aaron Rodgers couldn’t muster his usual magic, as evidenced by a late Hail Mary attempt to generate some offense for the Packers.

Facing a 3rd-and-21 with two minutes remaining, Rodgers tried his signature Hail Mary, the ones we’ve become so accustomed to him completing, and overthrew Jordy Nelson by several yards, putting right in the Falcons hands. Interception.

On the ensuing drive, Matt Ryan led the Falcons right down the field for another touchdown, making it 24-0 just 30 minutes away from a Super Bowl appearance. A potential score from the Packers to narrow the deficit ended up giving points to the Falcons.

Rodgers completed just 12 of 17 passes for 119 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception in the first half, showing he is indeed human at a terrible time for the Packers.

