Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Aba industrial city to host 30000 artisans” – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
“Aba industrial city to host 30000 artisans”
BusinessDay
The industrial village currently under construction at Umukalika, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, will host 30,000 artisans, Gabe Igboko, commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals Development, Abia State, says. Igboko in an exclusive …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.