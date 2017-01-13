Aba Young Entrepreneurs Support Abia State Efforts In Health Care – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Aba Young Entrepreneurs Support Abia State Efforts In Health Care
Imo, Health, A Group of young entrepreneurs in Aba is partnering with the Abia State government in health care delivery to bridge the gap in the sector. The group donated hospital equipment worth millions of Naira to Abia State University Teaching …
