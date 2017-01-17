Pages Navigation Menu

ABANDONED NPFL GAME: FC Ifeanyi Ubah suspend top official • Loses a month salary

ABANDONED NPFL GAME: FC Ifeanyi Ubah suspend top official • Loses a month salary
The Nation Newspaper
Ifeanyi Ubah have suspended team manager Jonathan Igwe for ordering the team to abandon the opening match of the new Nigeria league season at Kano Pillars at the weekend. He was also fined a month's pay. In an official statement, the Nnewi club …

