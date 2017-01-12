Abbas to meet pope on Friday – Jerusalem Post Israel News
|
Jerusalem Post Israel News
|
Abbas to meet pope on Friday
Jerusalem Post Israel News
PM Netanyahu and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in Washington, 2010. (photo credit:GPO). ROME – Saturday's summit between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Pope Francis is expected to be a centerpiece of a …
Irish bishops shelve married priests' proposal
To draw people in, build bridges instead of walls
Holidays caught Pope Francis in a 'damn the torpedoes!' mood
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG