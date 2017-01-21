Abdullahi Ganduje: Kano govt finalises operational guidelines for take-off of health insurance scheme

Kano State Government says it has finalised the operational guidelines for the take-off of its Contributory Health Insurance Management Scheme.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Getso, spoke at a training session organised in conjunction with an NGO, Maternal New Born and Child Health 2 (MNCH2).

Getso said that government would ensure the completion of abandoned hospital projects and repositioning the healthcare services, especially the ongoing renovation and upgrading of primary and secondary health facilities.

He said that the government had procured medical equipment, and supplied quality drugs and other consumables and employed manpower to boost the state sector.

Earlier, the state coordinator, National Health Insurance Scheme, Dr Shuaibu Indabawa, commended the state government for taking the bold step of setting up its scheme.

According to him, if properly implemented, the scheme would solve most of the challenges in the healthcare sector and provide easy access to healthcare services.

The State Team Lead of MNCH2, Mr Dayyabu Yusuf, expressed the organisation’s readiness to continue to partner with the state government to improve health status of its people, especially women and children.

