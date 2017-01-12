“Abeg my Naija people no vez” – Mr. Eazi Apologises for Saying Ghana’s Music Influenced “Naija Sound”
After being dragged on Twitter for saying “Ghana’s influence on present day “Naija Sound” cannot be over emphasized!!!,” Mr. Eazi has tendered an apology to Nigerians. The statement had caused commotion on Twitter Thursday morning, with people expressing divergent views. Mr. Eazi first tried to apologise with this tweet: Then he made a formal apology with […]
