Abia Discovers 130 Ghost Teachers, 300 LG Workers With Fake Certificates

ABIA Discovers Ghost Teachers, Employees With Fake Certificates. Abia State government said it has discovered 130 ghost primary school teachers in its pay roll even as teachers were reluctant to return to school after Christmas holidays. The teachers insisted that they would be paid their arrears of salary which run between four to seven months. The government also said that about 300 Local Government employees were discovered to have entered the service with fake certificates. The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Obinna Oriaku who disclosed this at the weekend, also said that 3000 staff of the LGA were absent at the biometric exercise where these discoveries were made. Oriaku also spoke on the readiness of the government to commence disbursement of the N5.3 billion Paris Club refund money meant for arrears of workers’ salaries and pensioners. ALSO SEE: Blackberry Users, Before You Panic Over Whatsapp, See This According to him, the Auditor General of the Local Government has been mandated to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the disturbing menace of prevalent level of ghost workers in the State with a view to bringing the culprits to book. He announced that the government has begun the process of disbursing the […]

