Abia gov tussle: S-Court justice hands off case against Ikpeazu – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 12, 2017


Abia gov tussle: S-Court justice hands off case against Ikpeazu
ABUJA— Justice Amina Augie of the Supreme Court, yesterday, disqualified herself from a five-man panel the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, constituted to hear appeals seeking to sack Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.
