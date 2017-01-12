Abia gov tussle: S-Court justice hands off case against Ikpeazu – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Abia gov tussle: S-Court justice hands off case against Ikpeazu
Vanguard
ABUJA— Justice Amina Augie of the Supreme Court, yesterday, disqualified herself from a five-man panel the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, constituted to hear appeals seeking to sack Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.
Abia Governorship Appeal: Supreme Court Judge Withdraws from Panel over Allegations
Judge's withdrawal stalls hearing of Ikpeazu's appeal
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG