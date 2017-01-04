Abia govt donates N50m security gadgets to Police in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—In a bid to boost capacity to combat crime in Aba and environs, the Abia State government has donated security gadgets worth N50 million to the Police in the city.

The equipment include two pieces of 60 Watts DMR Base Station, 200 pieces of handheld walkie talkie with batteries and chargers, two units of DMR 1000 watts repeaters and 10 pieces of 45 watts DMR for patrol vehicles.

Presenting the items, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Chief Security Officer, CSO, SP Emeka Ubani, expressed hope that the gadgets would boost reception and dissemination of information among policemen in Aba and its environs.

He called on the Police to make judicious use of the equipment, stressing that the state government is committed towards a crime-free Abia and would not relent in supporting security agencies in ensuring that Abia remains safe.

Receiving the items, Police Area Commander in charge of Aba, ACP Peter Wagbara, commended the state government for their support to the Police and promised the gadgets would enhance operations in Aba and environs.

He said: “Aba serves a very important role in the economy of the state, South-East and country as a whole.”

The donated gadgets will help us to cover the city and its environs well.

“The repeaters will be strategically located across various Divisions in Aba Command among the DPOs, Safer Highway personnel, Patrol and Guard (P&G), Rapid Response Squad; Dragon), Highway Patrol teams, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Counter Terrorism Unit. It will also help us to respond to distress calls very swiftly and coordinate our activities effectively.”

