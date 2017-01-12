Abia govt, governor, wife donate N14 million to ailing Nollywood actor, James Uche
The governor made a personal donation of N3 million.
The post Abia govt, governor, wife donate N14 million to ailing Nollywood actor, James Uche appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG