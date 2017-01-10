Abia Govt. plans to intensify road construction in 2017

The Abia State Government said it would increase its pace of work on various road projects across the state in the New Year. The Commissioner for Works, Eziuche Ubani, said this in Umuahia on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a meeting between Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and some contractors.

Ubani said that the state government would adopt strategies that include: increased funding, monitoring and evaluation to achieve this.

The state government would also stretch the milestones for contractors to complete some projects before the rainy season, he said.

The commissioner said that the meeting between the governor and the contractors became pertinent in order for him to be abreast of their problems and proffer the way forward adding that the state government was working hard to ensure that it met the set target before the rainy season commences.

“The government will also provide alternative routes for commuters to enable them move in different parts of the state with ease.

“We will rebuild old roads that had been abandoned to reduce the traffic jam experienced on major roads in the state,’’ he said.

Ubani said that the state government was exploring more ways of funding as well as facilitating speedy and even infrastructural development in the state.

The post Abia Govt. plans to intensify road construction in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

