Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abia & Jigawa State Legislature Impeach Speakers

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Jigawa House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram Constituency as the new Speaker. The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Garba presided over the sitting attended by 23 members. The Clerk of the House, Alhaji Hussaini Ali earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.