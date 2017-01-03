Abia & Jigawa State Legislature Impeach Speakers

The Jigawa House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram Constituency as the new Speaker. The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Garba presided over the sitting attended by 23 members. The Clerk of the House, Alhaji Hussaini Ali earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice […]

