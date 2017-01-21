‘Abia making progress, despite recession’

National and states budgets experienced spending deficit in 2016, due to shortfalls in government revenues.

However, Abia State government says it performed well in the implementation of its 2016 budget, considering the prevailing challenges, causing macro and micro-economic disequilibria in the country at large and the state in particular.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, while reviewing his administration’s performance in 2016 fiscal year, stated that though the state did not realise its projected revenue, but that it performed well in so many sectors including health, agriculture and infrastructural development.

In primary/tertiary health care levels, the Governor revealed that his administration was able to rehabilitate, renovate and attract re-accreditation of three Schools of Nursing and Midwifery at Aba, Umuahia and Abiriba and the right teaching staff were engaged.

He explained also that the State attracted and are now partnering with MTN Foundation, noting that through the partnership and support that the State refurbished four maternity and children wards in four general hospitals, as well as carried out routine immunisations in the state.

“The state also partnered with the Carter Centre and in addition, we were able to meet the World Health Organisation’s conditions on “The Save One Million Lives Initiative,” which has entitled us to receive $1 million in grant.

At the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, Ikpeazu stated that the State Government was able to equip and upgrade the services offered there including the Internal Medicine, Anaesthesia, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O and G) and Radiology areas of medicine benefited.

“The Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centres were not left out. The Eye and Dialysis sections are functioning optimally. We are partnering with the Eye Foundation Hospital, Lagos in our effort to upgrade the status of the centre. We procured and installed an Echocardiogram machine for heart diseases diagnoses”.

Agriculture:

In collaboration with the Public Private Partnership Office, he said the Ministry of Agriculture carried out series of interviews of prospective Investors for the development of the Oil Palm, Rubber, Rice, Cassava, and Red Meat Value Chains.

The ministry also planted up the 3058Ha fallow land at the Ohambele Oil Palm Estate with 100,000 sprouted Tenera nuts; raised 2million sprouted Tenera nuts at Ayaba Umueze, Osisioma LGA; initiated action to recover Government’s Oil Palm Estates at Erei in Okon Aku, Ohafia LGA and Ozuitem in Bende LGA; planted 10,000Ha of farm with cassava at Omuma Uzo in Ukwa West LGA.

He also stated that the ministry acquired heavy agricultural equipment under agricultural mechanization; massively supported farmers by supplying fertilizers and other inputs at subsidized prices; and initiated registration of farmers to be able to key into the Anchor-Borrowers Loan facility packaged by CBN; and Paid the State Counterpart fund for FADAMA III to improve on our agricultural practices.

He explained that the target of Abia is to become the largest supplier of exotic palm seedlings in Nigeria with stock of over 7 million seedlings by 2019. Similarly, Abia State is partnering with private partners to create Cashew plantations in all the LGAs. Expectedly, over 100,000 youths will be employed in these plantations and the consequent processing factories.

Infrastructure:

Ikpeazu stated that the State Government would ensure the completion of on-going road projects in the State, especially in the major urban cities of Aba and Umuahia and all other parts of Abia State.

In Aba, he said his administration wants to recover the roads to boost commercial activities to help shore up the State’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

The State within the same period laid foundation for an industrial city in Aba that would host 30,000 artisans. It is observed that artisans in the finished leather and garment sub-sectors of the economy in Aba are still operating at rudimentary stages at their present locations at Ariaria and the Aba city centre, consequently a modern cluster with modern facilities, would ensure the standardisation and modernisation of their products.

These artisans according to the Governor would be relocated from their present clusters in Ariaria, where they are so constrained by all sorts of militating factors, to where they would be well quartered and more catered for.

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, has one of the largest concentrations of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria and a bulk of this number are engaged in leather works, steel fabrication and garment making, which could be attributed to the popularity of the city.

It is estimated that Aba hosts 110,000 shoemakers and 50,000 garment makers.

The ingenuity of Aba artisans, especially, the garment and leather clusters-comprising of shoe, belt and bag makers, attracted the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in partnership with the Federal Government, to set up a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in the city, to support the clusters to further develop their skills.

Consequently, it is the desire of the present administration in the state, led by Governor Ikpeazu to provide a conducive environment for artisans and other business operators and the restoration of infrastructure in the commercial city of Aba, is an integral part of the plan, says a source.

He affirmed Government’s plan to engage in aggressive infrastructural development in the rural communities to create access for the evacuation of farm produce to the urban centres.

To this end, he said government shall strengthen her Road Maintenance Agency to ensure that rural roads are regularly maintained for ease of transportation of goods and services. This is in addition to its intention to provide a total of 170km link roads to major economic zones of the state.

“We shall ensure effective and efficient management of the transport sector. The Ministry of Transport will intensify efforts in creating enabling environment for effective implementation of the State Transport Policy. This will make Public Private Partnership in this subsector more rewarding. The State Fire Service will be made more functional, through procurement of more fire engines and equipment.

“The various Water Schemes will witness greater attention, more so, through interventions and partnerships with development partners in urban and rural Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) projects. The ‘Water Must Flow Initiative,’ will be achieved in 2017,” he said.

The post ‘Abia making progress, despite recession’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

