Abia Poly NUT protest instigated—PDP CHIEFTAIN

By Tare Youdeowei

UMUAHIA—A Peoples Democratic Party and former special adviser to Dr Alex Ekwueme, Mr Ben Onyechere yesterday, in Umuahia, said that the Abia Poly NUT protest which led to closure of the institution last month was instigated.

According to him, the governing council of the institution may soon be dissolved following alleged mismanagement of the resources of the institution and incessant employment of staff without due process. Onyechere further said that this action will be sequel to the immediate release of three months subvention to the institution in addition to staff rationalization and verification in consonance with fiscal responsibility procedures.

His words: “The institution is strategically important to government considering its educational out put that has in no small way added value to the technological strength of the state. The government can no longer fold its arms and will therefore take immediate steps to turn the fortunes of the institution around such that the educational curricula of the institution will not be altered on the platter of mismanagement.

“The out burst by a faction of Abia NUT over salaries that have already been authorized for release is an incorrigible act sponsored by a figment of perpetual opponents of the people.

“The dramatisation of the said protest speaks volumes of the extent a few people can go in sabotaging the efforts of government in a period that is generally acknowledged to be recessive with an economy that is unreservedly in doldrums. It is no longer news that state governments are owing salaries but what is news is the extent of debt portfolios and the commitment of individual states in the management of such debts. It is imperative that the motive behind the drama is to ensnare the people against the government in the mode that smacks of blackmail.”

“The action of the NUT faction could be likened to an alarm raised by a tortoise the day it was to rescued from the pit. The cordiality between the government and the people of abia can not easily be interrupted by a few who do not mean well for the state.”

