Abia Poly Student Steals Generator, Stripped Unclad By Mob (Photos)

Abia Poly Student Steals Generator. It was tragic on 9th Januar for Okoro Mark Chimobi, a young Business Administration student of Abia state polytechnic as he was mercilessly beaten and stripped unclad by angry mob who caught him stealing a generator. The incident which happened around 11:15am in Aba was shared by Social Media Users. According to some villagers,the notorious thief known for stealing and raping ladies was caught while trying to sell the generator he stole at night. According to his neighbour/eyewitness, John,he saw him came back with a generator and was later caught in the morning.John said…. “ I saw when he left and came back with a generator, I knew he stole it because that’s what he has been doing. Just the next morning i heard someone was caught and beaten on his way to sell a stolen generator when I went to check I notice he was the one.” See Photos Below:

