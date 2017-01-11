Abia state governor/govt donate N13million to sick Prince James Uche – Gistmaster (blog)
Gistmaster (blog)
Abia state governor/govt donate N13million to sick Prince James Uche
Gistmaster (blog)
Succour has finally come the way of ailing actor, Prince James Uche. Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu personally donated the sum of N3million to him and approved a N10million donation from the state government to the Nollywood icon. The governor's …
