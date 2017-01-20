Pages Navigation Menu

Abia State University 2016/2017 3rd Batch Admission List Out.

This is to notify the general public that Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) has released the Institute of Arts and Science (IAS) undergraduate programmes 3rd batch admission list. The list is yet to be made available online. However candidates can check the list on the school’s notice board within the campus. Congratulations to the admitted …

