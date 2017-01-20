Abia State University Institute Of Art And Science 3rd Batch Admission List 2016/2017.

This is to notify the general public and applicants that Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) has published the Institute of Arts and Science (IAS) undergraduate programmes 3rd batch admission list. The list is yet to be made available online. However candidates can check the list on the school’s notice board within the campus. Congratulations to …

