Abia Teachers Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salaries
Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Abia have embarked on strike to protest alleged government’s failure to pay their salaries. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, schools in the state were supposed to reopen on January 9 after the Christmas and New Year holidays but resumption was postponed to …
