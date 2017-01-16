Abia Teachers Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Abia have embarked on strike to protest alleged government’s failure to pay their salaries. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, schools in the state were supposed to reopen on January 9 after the Christmas and New Year holidays but resumption was postponed to …

The post Abia Teachers Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salaries appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

