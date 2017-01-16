Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abia teachers declare strike over unpaid salaries

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Abia have embarked on strike to protest alleged government’s failure to pay their salaries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools in the state were supposed to reopen on Monday, Jan. 9 after the Christmas and New Year holidays but resumption was postponed to Monday, Jan.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.