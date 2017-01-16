Abia teachers declare strike over unpaid salaries
Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Abia have embarked on strike to protest alleged government’s failure to pay their salaries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools in the state were supposed to reopen on Monday, Jan. 9 after the Christmas and New Year holidays but resumption was postponed to Monday, Jan.
