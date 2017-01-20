Abia Town Union President Berate Gov Ikpeazu Over 7 Months Salary Arrears

…Urges him to resign

A Community leader and spokesperson of Abia state town union Presidents Ebonyi state Chapter Chief Chukwunyere Okogbue has berated the Abia State Governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu over his inability to pay workers salaries in the last 7 months despite huge allocation the state receives monthly.

In a press statement signed by the group Spokesperson and made available to Leadership after its meeting on the state of affairs in the state, the town union President expressed regret that most families in Abia today are going through economic hardship and starvation and urged the Governor to resign from office having failed to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

The Town union Presidents who passed a vote of no confidence on the Governor expressed worry that while the staff of the Abia Teaching Hospital are being owed 8 months salary, their counterpart in Abia Polytechnic staff and lecturers are also being owed 8 months salary equally.

Chief Okogbue explained that while other states received bail out funds and utilized it to off set arrears of salaries owed civil servants in the state, Governor Ikpeazu apart from the bail out fund also recently received about N17 billion from the Paris club refund and till date has failed to channel the money to the payment of workers salaries and other meaningful venture in the state.

He insisted that during the last general election in the state, it was clear to everyone that Abians did not vote for Governor Ikpeazu adding that the what is currently playing out in the state is a clear indication that the Governor lacks the political will, the capability and desire to govern the state but is only keen in his selfish desires.

According to him; “having x-rayed the activities of Abia state governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu in the last 18 months, we came to the conclusion that the Governor have failed to deliver on his mandate and manifesto. More worrisome is the fact that the Governor despite the huge resources accrued to the state monthly and the recent N17 billion Paris club refund, Abia civil servants are still wallowing in abject poverty, starvation and economic hardship”.

“After more than 4 hours deliberation on the state of things in Abia state, we the Town Union Presidents of different communities that make up the state, Ebonyi state Chapter unanimously pass a vote of no confidence on the administration of Governor Ikpeazu for his inability to bring development and succor to the people of the state especially civil servants in the state”.

“We want to put it on record that, we are not politicians neither do we belong to political parties but merely concerned Abia citizens that are desirous of a better and prosperous Abia state. Let it also be put on record that we undertook an assessment tour to the State and we were disappointed that there is no meaningful project currently going on in the state”.

The group further described as shameful, embarrassing and unfortunate the recent visit of Abia Governor to Ebonyi State to ascertain the secret behind the successes achieved by Governor David Umahi adding that the visit shows that, there are no competent engineers in his cabinet that would drive infrastructural development in the state.

“Weeks after his visit to the 3 flyovers under construction by Governor Umahi which he promised to replicate in Aba, nothing has been heard of the proposed project. It is clear to all Abians that his visit was just a mere jamboree. In Abia today, impunity has become the other of the day as the Governor and his cronies are currently allocating to themselves plots of land in Umuahia”.

The group called on Abia youths not to allow themselves to be used by the Governor in his planned solidarity rally adding that the rally would not achieve any aim as members of the Supreme Court would deliver an unbiased judgment.

“It is our expectation and hope that after the Supreme Court judgment, the good people of Abia state would heave a sigh of relieve. The expected landmark judgment would bring unprecedented development and prompt payment of workers salaries in the state.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

