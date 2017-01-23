NPFL: LMC fine Abia Warriors N250,000 following Remo Stars defeat – Daily Post Nigeria
|
The Eagle Online
|
NPFL: LMC fine Abia Warriors N250,000 following Remo Stars defeat
Daily Post Nigeria
The League Management Company (LMC), has fined Abia Warriors N250,000 for the behaviour of their players, during their 0-1 loss to Remo Stars in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 3 fixture. Remo won the match thanks to a …
