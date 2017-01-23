Abia Warriors: LMC fines club, withdraws ref Abdullahi

Abia Warriors, visitors to Remo Stars started wild protest when referee Dankano Abdullahi awarded a controversial late penalty.

The League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has fined Abia Warriors for the unruly behaviour of the players during their matchday three fixture against Remo Stars on Sunday, January 22.

The Ocendo Babes lost the game 1-0 courtesy of the late penalty, their first defeat of the season having won their first two against Enugu Rangers and Kastina United.

For the behaviour of their players, Abia Warriors have been fine the sum of N250,000 by the LMC.

The LMC is not happy with the manner at which the players surrounded and confronted the referee following his decision and ruled that only team captains can approach referees to protest decisions.

The Umuahia-based club has 48 hours, not later than January 25 to appeal or accept the sanctions imposed.

The LMC have also asked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) referees committee to withdraw referee Abdullahi from future NPFL game pending a full investigation into his performance in the game.

LMC is not satisfied with referee Dankano’s performance in the game.

