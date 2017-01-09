Abia’s stagnancy persists (2)

SOMEONE called me last week after reading the first part of this article and declared that the situation in Abia State was paralytic decomposition—not stagnancy! I appreciate the expositional nuance on the dire consequences of surrogacy.

Despite the creation of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), formerly headed by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the irrefutable stooge of Theodore Ahamefule Orji, Abia State is today, unequivocally, the dirtiest state in the country. It is so bad that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) coaches cannot move due to refuse blockages of tracks. The issue became so bad that Engr. Sijuwade of the NRC dad to recently cry out for intervention from concerned authorities. Yet, the compensation for this inefficiency was the platter reward of the PDP governorship ticket to Okezie by Orji in perpetuation of his fiefdom and perpetration of mediocrity.

From the foregoing and other retrogressive prevalence/leadership permissiveness it is easy to understand why Orji is always pelted with sachets of water anytime he visits Aba. This explains why during the last presidential campaign of erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan in the South East, Orji did not want the President to go to Aba but for the insistence of the like of Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State who ensured that the First Citizen stepped into Aba. If there was still time for Orji to constrainedly visit Aba, he would be stoned—no more kid-glove treatment with sachets of packaged water.

One of the agencies that deceived Orji is the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA). This is probably one of the worst, if not the worst, public information outfit in the country. All that the BCA does from morning till night is to sing the praises of any governor and his wife. If any of them is constipated from gastronomical overindulgence the station announces it like an advertisement for as many times as the unprofessional blokes in the organization get to the point of imbecilic satiation with such idiocies. There was no other newsy development other than Orji and his spouse, 24/7. I have never seen this kind of journalistic tragedy in my life. I am sure they have moved over to Ikpeazu and the life of stupidity goes on to the detriment of their tax-paying audiences.

The same asininity played out in the state-owned newspaper, The Ambassador. In the same breath, most of his commissioners, senior special assistants and the entire media team were simply incompetent, ignorant and selfish officials who dug their employer’s grave ahead of May 29, 2015, when the music stopped playing!

My take in the T. A. Orji disastrous years (2007-2015) is that there was a visible lack of accountability, transparency and equity in the awful administration of the state. Orji carried on as if it was a family business and rode roughshod above anyone resident in the state. And those outside the state like me were either abducted (I shall return to this presently) or cowed to silence, if not wasted! IN 2012, there was a budget of N12.06 billion and the next year N134.14 billion. Still, as you read this there is nothing to behold in the entire state—forget the photo-shop pictures and deceitful documentaries splashed across multimedia platforms in orchestration of propagandistic governance.

I have deliberately left out the 2014 budget as I learned that most of it was deployed in the emergence and callous enthronement of Orji’s puppet. Okezie, at all costs by fire, by power, by pound sterling, by dollar, by naira, by any means, as the surrogate governor of Abia State. I just hope the Supreme Court expeditiously aborts this malarial dream! Otherwise, my state is doomed forever!

The establishment of the Abia State Oil-Producing Areas Commission by an act of parliament to ameliorate the privations of communities in the state that produce oil has turned out to be another drain- pipe as such communities remain neglected while the funds for their rehabilitation are siphoned in cahoots with the regime of misappropriation, graft and thievishness. Unfortunately, the House of Assembly that should have checked some of these excesses has become a collusive partner in the wilful and bestial progress of the Executive. I have always insisted that what we have in Nigeria are rubber-stamp legislators at all levels who cannot interrogate another arm of government because the so-called lawmakers have been mortally compromised.

I can never forget the observation of Prince Arthur Eze not too long ago that Abia State was in a state of rot and needed a messianic intervention from the Presidency or any other liberator of equivalence who can halt the drift. The Jonathan presidency that Prince Eze looked up to in the redemption of Abia State was indeed one of the greatest supporters/problems of Orji in his governorship vacuity, mediocrity and hopelessness. Of course, pedestrian attempts by Orji’s megaphones to burst into the fearless mind and candid outpourings of Prince Eze and recreate verifiable facts ended in an embarrassing fiasco.

Orji’s case should be left to God as he transits to oblivion, karmic retributions and harvest of lethal seeds and landmines that await him either in Umuahia or Abuja—God forbid he succeeds in his warped and megalomaniac legislative retirement! I thought the Senate was meant for people with profound dignity, profuse honour, a deep sense of responsibility and a track record/profile of public service quintessence—not the obverse.

Finally, for conniving with the former Abia State Commissioner of Police Hassan Adamu to abduct me by a combined team of 17 mongrel cops from Lagos to Umuahia handcuffed for 12 hours, driven on bumpy roads and clamped in virtually all the cells in Umuahia in unwarranted display of barbarism and naked force over bovine charges of sedition, among other crazy counts, it will never be well with Hassan Adamu and Theodore Ahamefule Orji, an amnesic, viciously wicked and petty-minded ingrate. As for his rudeness, disrespect, demonization, harassment, desecration and futile dehumanization of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, his gospel benefactor, I leave the ingratitude to posterity.

May Ocheonwu never find peace for the rest of his feeble life for his ruination of Abia State and other drunken atrocities against God and Abians.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

