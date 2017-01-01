Abioye: Obey God, defeat recession

Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), has reminded Christians to practice obedience to God as it is more important than the economic crisis faced in the country.

Abioye said this on Sunday during his 2016 cross over message at Living Faith Church Durumi, Abuja, with the topic “”Commanding Noiseless Breakthrough in Hard Times’’

He said obedience to God had more relevance because it would naturally enhance the quality of one’s steps in life.

He called on Christian to practise God’s covenant of obedience so that they would flourish even in hard times and opportunities would still come because no circumstance on earth can render it useless.

“”Covenant people that obey the Holy Bible usually flourish even in difficult times.

““If the covenant is on the path of Grace, God’s covenant is committed to deliver it.

”The quality of your life is a result of the quality of obedience you give God; this is the time to be close to God.

“”Seeking the kingdom of God first will always pay to the covenant of obedience like our salaries and allowances being paid,’’ Abioye said.

In reaction to the 2016 cross over, Christians expressed joy and fulfilment as they gave thanks to God for seeing them through 2016 to 2017 saying it was the beginning of a new Season in their lives.

Mr Ajibola Ogunsi, a banker described crossover as something new and significantly marked to usher in the new year and crossing the threshold of time with God.

Ogunsi said that the crossover night was used to make Biblical declarations as people go into the New Year believing God for one thing or the other.

Mrs Florence Chukwu noted that it was a platform for cooperate thanksgiving for Christians and asking God for one’s desire into the New Year.

Chukwu said that at this period Christians believe that the power of the tongue as they profess would surely come to pass with great testimonies of what they have asked God for.

“”It is a season with purpose; the New Year comes with new possibilities.

“”When times are changing the most critical thing to locate is the word of God; the word I receive determines the reward I get.”

Mrs Gladys Adamu, said that it was a time to make New Year resolutions and reconcile with God through prayers as the year begun

Adamu affirmed that it was not just to make resolutions and abandon them but to also adhere and put them into practice.

