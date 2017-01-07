Abraham’s Hope Against All Hope – Catholic Culture
|
Abraham's Hope Against All Hope
Catholic Culture
Abraham's hope against all hope was the theme of Pope Francis' catechesis during the December 28, 2016. general audience in the Paul VI Hall. The Pope explained that St. Paul, in his Letter to the Romans, tells us of the faith in God of the patriarch, …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG