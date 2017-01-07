Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abraham’s Hope Against All Hope – Catholic Culture

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Abraham's Hope Against All Hope
Catholic Culture
Abraham's hope against all hope was the theme of Pope Francis' catechesis during the December 28, 2016. general audience in the Paul VI Hall. The Pope explained that St. Paul, in his Letter to the Romans, tells us of the faith in God of the patriarch, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.