Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship golf tournament will be played on Friday 20th January at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:20 AM Soomin Lee Andrew Dodt Matteo Manassero 7:30 AM S.S.P Chawrasia Julien Quesne Haydn Porteous 7:40 AM Nacho Elvira James Morrison Nathan Holman 7:50 AM Chris Hanson Magnus A Carlsson Joakim Lagergren 8:00 AM David Howell Paul Waring Maximilian Kieffer 8:10 AM Simon Dyson Fabrizio Zanotti Lasse Jensen 8:20 AM Jorge Campillo Ricardo Gouveia Trevor Immelman 8:30 AM Daniel Im Wade Ormsby Dean Burmester 8:40 AM David Lipsky Tommy Fleetwood Kristoffer Broberg 8:50 AM Peter Uihlein Alvaro Quiros Peter Hanson 11:35 AM Nino Bertasio Justin Walters Benjamin Hebert 11:45 AM Trevor Fisher Jnr Nicolas Colsaerts Alejandro Cañizares 11:55 AM Martin Kaymer Alex Noren Rickie Fowler 12:05 PM Danny Willett Dustin Johnson Henrik Stenson 12:15 PM Branden Grace Matthew Fitzpatrick Tyrrell Hatton 12:25 PM Thorbjørn Olesen Byeong Hun An Joost Luiten 12:35 PM Stephen Gallacher Jordan L Smith Thomas Bjørn 12:45 PM Sam Brazel Kiradech Aphibarnrat Bradley Dredge 12:55 PM Sébastien Gros Thomas Aiken Romain Wattel 1:05 PM Jason Scrivener Scott Jamieson Johan Carlsson 1:15 PM Lucas Bjerregaard Marc Warren Matthew Southgate 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:20 AM Alexander Knappe Brett Rumford Renato Paratore 7:30 AM Graeme Storm Darren Clarke Jamie Donaldson 7:40 AM Ian Poulter Andy Sullivan Chris Wood 7:50 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters 8:00 AM Thongchai Jaidee Ross Fisher Bernd Wiesberger 8:10 AM Robert Rock Pablo Larrazábal Gary Stal 8:20 AM Scott Hend Alexander Levy Jeunghun Wang 8:30 AM Bernd Ritthammer Mikko Korhonen Curtis Luck (AM) 8:40 AM Paul Peterson Eddie Pepperell Robert Karlsson 8:50 AM Tom Lewis Duncan Stewart Lee Slattery 11:35 AM Adrian Otaegui Daniel Brooks Mike Lorenzo-Vera 11:45 AM Matthieu Pavon Richard Bland Eduardo de la Riva 11:55 AM Darren Fichardt Jaco van Zyl Mikko Ilonen 12:05 PM Paul Dunne Raphaël Jacquelin Pelle Edberg 12:15 PM Anthony Wall Rikard Karlberg Richie Ramsay 12:25 PM Grégory Havret Romain Langasque Felipe Aguilar 12:35 PM Oliver Fisher Marcel Siem Paul Lawrie 12:45 PM Dylan Frittelli Ryan Fox Callum Shinkwin 12:55 PM George Coetzee Grégory Bourdy David Horsey 1:05 PM David Drysdale Sam Walker Rayhan Thomas (AM) 1:15 PM Niclas Fasth Chris Paisley Alexander Björk





